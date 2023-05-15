Sports

Barcelona win maiden La Liga title since 2018-19: Stats

May 15, 2023

Barcelona have won the La Liga 2022-23 honor with four games to spare

Barcelona have won the La Liga 2022-23 honor with four games to spare after beating Espanyol 4-2. A Robert Lewandowski brace and goals from Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde saw Barca in command. However, Espanol pulled two goals back late in the game. Barca have won their maiden La Liga crown since the 2018-19 season. Here's more.

Barca win with four games to spare

Barca have won 27 of their 34 La Liga games this season (W27, D4, L3). Xavi Hernandez's men have scored 64 goals, besides conceding the fewest (13). Barca have 85 points from 34 games and lead second-placed Real Madrid (71) by 14. Meanwhile, Espanyol are in a relegation battle (19th) with 31 points from 34 games.

Key performers for Barca in La Liga 2022-23

Lewandowski tops the scoring chart in La Liga 2022-23 with 21 goals. He is the only player with 20-plus goals this season. In terms of assists, Raphinha (7) leads the show. He also has six goals. Meanwhile, Lewandowski has six assists.

Barca win their 27th La Liga crown

Barca now have 27 La Liga honors, last winning in 2018-19 when they finished with 87 points. Since then, Real Madrid won the league honor twice with rivals Atletico winning one in between. Real Madrid have the most La Liga honors (35). Atletico are the only other club with 10-plus league honors (11).

Xavi joins an elite list

As per Squawka, five men have won La Liga with Barcelona as a player and manager: Josep Samitier, Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, and Xavi. Meanwhile, Xavi won his maiden league title. He also helped Barca win the Spanish Super Cup this season.

Major records for Lewandowski

As per Opta, Lewandowski is the first Barcelona player to score two goals in a first half of a La Liga away game against Espanyol since Patrick Kluivert in December 2003. Lewandowski (21) is now the joint-3rd-fastest to score 20-plus goals in La Liga in the 21st century (30 games) after Cristiano Ronaldo (24), Radamel Falcao (26), and Julio Baptista (also 30).

More massive numbers for Lewandowski

As per Squawka, Lewandowski is the first Barcelona player to score 30+ goals across all competitions in his debut season since Brazilian legend Ronaldo in 1996-97. Meanwhile, Lewy now has 20-plus league goals in 8 successive seasons.