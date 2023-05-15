Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku, Rana script KKR's win against CSK

IPL 2023: Rinku, Rana script KKR's win against CSK

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2023, 12:41 am 2 min read

Rana and Rinku shared a 99-run stand (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings in match number 61 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Knight Riders successfully chased down 145, with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh getting them home. The duo drove KKR to victory after they were reduced to 33/3. Rana and Rinku shared a 99-run stand to script KKR's win.

A pivotal partnership for KKR

KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, and Jason Roy for just 33 runs in the Powerplay. Rana and Rinku joined forces thereafter and stitched a valuable partnership. The duo negotiated the CSK spinners in the middle phase. Although Rinku departed for a 43-ball 54, it was too late for CSK. Rana led from the front with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls.

Rana slams his 18th IPL fifty

Rana laid the foundation for KKR's win with a 57*-run knock (6 fours, 1 six). It was his 18th half-century in the IPL. Earlier in the season, Rana touched the 2,500-run mark (in his 102nd IPL game). Rana has now become only the fourth batter to complete 2,100 runs for KKR. The southpaw has smacked over 100 IPL sixes for the franchise.

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2023

Rinku continues his exploits in the ongoing IPL season. Once again, the left-handed batter scripted KKR's win after they were in a spot of bother. With another match-winning knock, Rinku has raced past 400 runs in IPL 2023. Rinku is KKR's leading run-scorer in the season, having smashed 407 runs from 13 matches at an average of 50.87.

Another rescuing knock from Rinku

How did the match pan out?

CSK had a brisk start after MS Dhoni elected to bat. However, the KKR spinners choked the Yellow Army in the middle overs. Shivam Dube slammed a 34-ball 48* as CSK reached 144/6 in 20 overs. No other batter scored in excess of 30 runs. Deepak Chahar took three quick wickets for CSK, but Rana and Rinku shared a 99-run stand to power KKR.

KKR's first win at Chepauk since 2012

As stated, KKR have claimed their first win against CSK at Chepauk in over 11 years. Their last win at this venue came in 2012 when they defeated CSK to win the final under Gautam Gambhir.