David Warner vs PBKS in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 13, 2023, 08:30 am 2 min read

Warner has amassed 907 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

It is now or never for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings as they meet in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. While DC are in the bottom half with four wins, PBKS are eighth with five victories. A lot will depend on DC skipper David Warner, who has a fantastic record against PBKS. Here are the stats.

Highest run-scorer in the IPL against PBKS

Warner relishes playing against PBKS, and he has consistently scored runs against them. He has compiled 1,005 runs against the Kings in 23 matches at an average of 50.25. He is the highest run-scorer against PBKS. He has smashed 12 fifties against them and owns a decent strike rate of 142.14. Warner is among the four batters with 1,000-plus runs against an IPL franchise.

Warner's numbers at the Arun Jatiley Stadium

The veteran Aussie has a very good record at the Arun Jatiley Stadium in Delhi. He has been a consistent performer on this ground over the IPL seasons. Warner is the second-highest runscorer at this venue, with 907 runs in 33 IPL matches at an average of 31.27. He is only behind Virender Sehwag (933). He has compiled seven fifties along with a ton.

Warner's numbers against PBKS bowlers

Warner has never been dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the IPL. In fact, he owns a strike rate of 150 against the left-arm pacer. He owns a strike rate of 179.41 against Rahul Chahar without getting out even once. Sam Curran dismissed him once and also restricted him very well (Bat SR: 78.78). Even his compatriot Nathan Ellis has not dismissed him in T20s.

Warner's overall IPL numbers

Warner is the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL and has raced to 6,211 in 173 matches at an average of 41.13 (50s: 59, 100s: 4). He is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20s as he crossed the 11,500-run mark recently. He has amassed 11,509 runs in 353 T20s (50s: 97, 100s:8). In IPL 2023, he has compiled 330 runs in 11 matches.

