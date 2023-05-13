Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 13, 2023, 09:52 am 2 min read

Both teams are reeling at the bottom half of the points table (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

We are in the business end of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the playoff race heats up. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will meet in Match 59 on May 13 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. PBKS are coming off two defeats on the bounce, whereas DC were derailed by Chennai Super Kings in the last match. Here is the pitch report.

A look at the pitch conditions

With the boundaries being on the shorter side, bowlers cannot afford to miss their mark much. However, spinners can be effective in the middle overs as the track here mostly remains low and slow. As the dew factor might come into play, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl. Chasing teams have won four of the five games played here in IPL 2023.

A look at the stadium stats

8.41 reads the average run rate of teams batting first at this venue in IPL 2023. Chasing sides have won 45 of the 83 IPL games played here (excluding Super Over games). DC own the highest total here (231/4) against Punjab Kings in 2011. The lowest team score here also belongs to DC, 66 versus Mumbai Indians in 2017.

How have DC fared at this venue?

The Capitals are among those rare IPL teams who have struggled at their home. They have just 32 victories in 75 IPL games here (including Super Over games). In the ongoing season, they have won just two of their five home matches. Notably, DC have defeated PBKS six times in 11 games at this venue. They would want to enhance their record.

Here are the key performers

David Warner has fared well in IPL here, scoring 907 runs at 31.27. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has clobbered 719 IPL runs here at a brilliant average of 39.94. Ishant Sharma has snapped 13 wickets in 12 IPL matches here at an economy of 8.62. Rahul Chahar has returned with five wickets in three T20 games at this venue, conceding runs at just 7.

Here are the probable playing XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Impact subs: Manish Pandey and Rishi Dhawan.

Poll Which batter will come on top in this duel?