IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar takes three-fer, completes 50 Powerplay wickets

Written by Parth Dhall May 14, 2023, 11:57 pm 2 min read

Chahar conceded 27 runs in three overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings pace spearhead Deepak Chahar picked up a crucial three-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chahar cashed in during the Powerplay, taking all three wickets in this phase. However, it went in vain as CSK lost by six wickets. Nevertheless, Chahar completed 50 Powerplay wickets in the IPL. Here are the key stats.

Chahar races to 65 wickets for CSK

Chahar picked three wickets to strengthen CSK's defense. He finished with figures worth 3/27 in three overs. Chahar was the only CSK to take a wicket against KKR, with Rinku Singh getting run out. The former has now raced to 65 wickets for CSK in the IPL. He has become just the fifth CSK bowler to reach this mark.

50 Powerplay wickets for Chahar

During the match, Chahar unlocked a significant achievement in the IPL. He has become just the fifth player to take 50 wickets in the Powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers with this feat.

How did the match pan out?

CSK had a brisk start after MS Dhoni elected to bat. However, the KKR spinners choked the Yellow Army in the middle overs. Shivam Dube slammed a 34-ball 48* as CSK reached 144/6 in 20 overs. No other batter scored in excess of 30 runs. Chahar took three quick wickets for CSK, but Nitish Rana and Rinku shared a 99-run stand to power KKR.