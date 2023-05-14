Sports

Bangladesh win 3rd ODI, wrap-up series against Ireland: Stats

Bangladesh win 3rd ODI, wrap-up series against Ireland: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023, 11:57 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh won the 2-0 against Ireland (Source: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

Bangladesh outclass Ireland in the third ODI and also wrapped up the series 2-0 at the County Cricket ground in Chelmsford. The visitors could only manage 274 but their exceptional bowling performance saw them win the match by four runs. The Bangla Tigers put up a great performance as they bundled out Ireland for 270. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh could only manage 274 courtesy of a fine fifty from skipper Tamim Iqbal and a few handy cameos from Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, and Mehidy Hasan took them to a fighting total. In reply, Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling stitched a 109-run stand. Later, Lorcan Tucker registered a fifty but they lost their way and were bundled out for 270.

First fifty in 10 innings for Tamim

Tamim registered his 56th ODI fifty and his 62-run knock was very vital for the visitors. Tamim has struggled in ODIs in recent times. His form was a major point of concern for Bangladesh with the ICC World Cup fast approaching. His last fifty came against Zimbabwe in August 2022. He slammed six boundaries before he was dismissed by George Dockrell.

Second-best ODI figures for Adair

Adair was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he claimed 4/40 against Bangladesh. This was Adair's third ODI 4-fer and he bowled brilliantly in the death overs and restricted the visitors to only 274. The 27-year-old has raced to 41 wickets in 35 ODIs at 37.04. He dismissed Rony Talukdar early on and came back to scalp three more wickets.

27th ODI fifty for Stirling

Stirling played a very crucial hand, scoring a 73-ball 60 which kept the asking rate within reach through the chase. He is also the highest run-scorer for Ireland in ODIs. He has amassed 5,332 runs in 132 matches at 38.35. He has compiled 27 fifties and 13 hundreds. He is the only Irish batter to complete 5,000 runs in ODIs.

Valiant knocks from Balbirnie and Tucker

Blabirnie and Tucker also register crucial knocks for the hosts. While Balbirnie stitched a 109-run partnership with Stirling and brought up his 14th ODI fifty. He has compiled 2,776 runs in 95 ODIs. Meanwhile, Tucker also slammed a fifty but failed to bring Ireland home. The wicketkeeper registered his third ODI fifty but was dismissed right after reaching the milestone by Mustafizur Rahman.

Ireland to play World Cup qualifiers

Before this series, Ireland needed a clean sweep against Bangladesh to avoid the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifiers. But now, Ireland will have to play the qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June. Notably, teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka will also play in the qualifiers.