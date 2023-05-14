Sports

IRE vs BAN: Mark Adair claims his second-best ODI figures

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023

Mark Adair claimed 4/40 against Bangladesh in 3rd ODI (Source: Twitter/@CricketIreland)

Ireland speedster Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped his third ODI four-fer against Bangladesh in the ongoing 3rd ODI in Chelmsford. Adair finished with exceptional figures of 4/40 as the hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 274 inside 49 overs. He bowled really well in the slog overs and did not allow the visitors to get away. Here's more.

Adair bowled a crucial spell for Ireland

Adair struck first blood as he dismissed Rony Talukder with a swinging delivery in the fourth over. He returned again in the slog overs and removed the dangerous Mehidy Hasan in the 47th over. But it was the 49th over where he picked up two wickets. He cleaned up the tail in five balls, dismissing Mustafizur Rahman and debutant Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

Playing his 35th ODI match, Adair has raced to 41 wickets at an average of 37.04. He owns a fine economy of 5.96 (3 four-fers). The 27-year-old pacer has snapped 10 wickets in seven ODIs against Bangladesh. This was his best figures against the Bangla Tigers. His best ODI figures of 4/19 came against Afghanistan in 2019.

How did the Bangladesh innings pan out?

Ireland invited Bangladesh to bat first and dismissed Talukdar early on. However, Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das consolidated for Bangladesh and added 70 runs together. Tamim slammed a fine fifty after 10 innings. Later, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy stitched a 75-run stand, taking Bangladesh beyond the 260-run mark. But exceptional death bowling and some poor shots meant that Bangladesh were bundled out for 274.