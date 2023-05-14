Sports

Tamim Iqbal registers first fifty in 10 ODI innings: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023, 07:09 pm 2 min read

Tamim Iqbal slammed his 56th ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal finally ended his barren run and smashed his first fifty since August 2022. He registered his 56th ODI fifty and it came against Ireland in the ongoing 3rd ODI in Chelmsford. Tamim's 82-ball 69 laid the platform before Bangladesh folded for 274 in 48.5 overs. His knock was laced with six boundaries. Here's more.

A welcome knock for Tamim

Tamim took his time and played a very important knock. He consolidated with Najmul Shanto after Bangladesh lost Rony Talukder early. The duo added 49 runs. Later, Tamim stitched an important 70-run partnership with Litton Das. He continued after Litton's dismissal and brought up his fifty in 61 deliveries. His fine knock of 69 was ended by George Dockrell in the 34th over.

First fifty in 10 innings

Tamim has struggled in ODIs in recent times. His form was a major point of concern for Bangladesh with the ICC World Cup fast approaching. His last fifty came against Zimbabwe in August 2022. Since then, he managed two scores of 30-plus before today's effort.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

The veteran opener is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODIs. He has amassed 8,300 runs in 240 matches at an average of 36.72. Courtesy of this fifty, he has now mustered 56 half-centuries. He also has 14 tons under his belt. In 16 ODIs against Ireland, he has slammed 665 runs at 33.11. This was his fourth fifty. He also has a hundred against Ireland.

Tamim surpasses Sehwag

Tamim has surpassed former Indian ace Virender Sehwag in terms of ODI runs. Sehwag managed 8,273 runs in his ODI career at 35.05. Tamim is now closing in on Mark Waugh, who managed 8,500 ODI runs.