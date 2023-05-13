Sports

Najmul Shanto registers a match-winning 93-ball 117 against Ireland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 13, 2023, 01:38 am 2 min read

Shanto slammed his maiden ODI hundred (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh batter Najmul Shanto has registered his maiden ODI century in the second match against Ireland at the County Cricket ground in Chelmsford. Shanto, who has looked in great form recently, played a brilliant knock while chasing a massive target. His 93-ball 117 helped Bangladesh chase down the target of 320 in a rain-curtailed 45-over match. The visitors won by three wickets eventually.

A match-winning knock from Shanto

Shanto came to the crease at 9/1 in the fourth over. He added 61 runs with Shakib Al Hasan and then after the latter's dismissal, Shanto kept going strong. He stitched a 131-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy, taking Bangladesh close to the total. Shanto reached his hundred in 83 deliveries (4s: 12, 6s: 2). He was dismissed in the 37th over by Curtis Campher.

A look at Shanto's overall ODI numbers

With this match-winning knock, Shanto has raced to 580 runs for the Bangla Tigers in 23 ODIs at 27.61. He has slammed three fifties before this. In five ODIs against Ireland, he has slammed 259 runs at an average of 64.75 (50s: 1, 100s: 1).

How did the Bangladesh innings pan out?

Chasing 320 in 45 overs, Bangladesh started off poorly as they lost Tamim Iqbal in the fourth over. Litton Das also followed him a few overs later. But Shanto and Shakib added 61 runs to steady the ship. Later, Shanto stitched a 131-run stand with Hridoy to take Bangladesh close to the total. Despite their dismissals, Mushfiqur Rahim took the visitors home.