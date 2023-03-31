Sports

BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Mark Adair claims 3/25

BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Mark Adair claims 3/25

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 31, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Mark Adair is Ireland's highest wicket-taker in T20s (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland's premier pacer Mark Adair finally lived up to his billing as he scalped 3/25 against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I in Chittagong. Although the series was already lost, it was a sense of pride for the visitors. Adair varied his pace and picked crucial wickets to derail the hosts as they were bowled out for 124. In response, Ireland claimed a win.

Adair's 3/25 rattles Bangladesh

The 27-year-old speedster was the star with the ball for Ireland as he removed the explosive Litton Das early on in the innings. In his second over, he outfoxed Shakib Al Hasan with a slower ball. Lastly, he removed Shoriful Islam to finish with 3/25. Notably, this was his best bowling figure against Bangladesh in this format.

Highest wicket-taker for Ireland

Adair became Ireland's highest wicket-taker in T20Is in the second match when he scalped Towhid Hridoy. He equaled George Dockrell's 81 wickets in this format. He has raced to 85 wickets in only 64 T20Is at 20.81. Adair has surpassed Australia's Adam Zampa (82) in the overall T20I wickets tally. Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, and Sandeep Lamichhane also have 85 T20I wickets.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Having won the series, the hosts were a little complacent as Adair and others made full use of it. Bangladesh were folded for 124 but Shamim fought for his side. Meanwhile, Adair was the pick of the Irish bowlers. In response, Paul Stirling's 77 helped Ireland reach the total in only 14 overs.

Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed take the honors

Litton scored the most runs in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. He finished with 135 runs at an average of 45. Whereas, Rony Talukdar was a close second as he scored 125 runs. Taskin Ahmed (8) was the highest wicket-taker of the series. He finished with 4/16 and 3/27 in the first two matches. He also dismissed Ross Adair in the last match.