IPL 2023: RR, RCB lock horns in must-win game

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 13, 2023, 11:23 am 3 min read

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will tussle for a much-needed victory in Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had a mixed campaign so far with RR winning six of their 12 games. RCB have five triumphs in 11 outings. One loss from here on could end the playoff hopes of both teams. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 14. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have been a part of some thrillers in the past. They have faced each other a total of 29 times and there isn't much to separate the two teams. Still, RCB are slightly ahead with 14 wins in comparison to RR's 12 victories. Three matches were inconclusive. RCB beat the Royals by seven runs earlier this season.

Both teams eyeing a turnaround

Both RR and RCB have lost momentum after enjoying an impressive first half. RCB have been let down by their bowlers, having lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, RR are coming off an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Before that game, however, they lost three on the bounce. RR have won just one of their four home games this season.

Decoding the Probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Impact subs: Devdutt Padikkal and Kedar Jadhav.

Here are the key performers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has raced to 575 runs in 12 games this season, striking at 167.15. Yuzvendra Chahal is RR's leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets with the help of three four-wicker hauls. With 576 runs at a strike rate of 157.81, Faf du Plessis is leading the run-scoring chart this season. ﻿Mohammed Siraj has raced to 15 wickets in 11 games, conceding runs at 7.9.

A look at Dream11 options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Glenn Maxwell, Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult (VC).