India claim their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston: Key stats

After losing the opener, India made a remarkable comeback against England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors claimed their first-ever Test win at this venue after successfully defending 607. They bowled out England (271) on a rain-marred Day 5. The match was defined by Indian skipper Shubman Gill 's twin centuries, including a first-innings double-ton. Here are the key stats and records.

1st innings How 1st innings panned out Being invited to bat, India racked up a mammoth 587, riding on Gill's historic double-century. Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89) also shone with the bat. In response, England slumped to 84/5, however, a 303-run stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook powered them. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj triggered their collapse thereafter. The duo shared all 10 wickets as England compiled 407.

2nd innings India gain edge in 2nd innings Despite a positive start, India were down to 96/2 in the second innings. However, KL Rahul (55), Pant (65), Gill (161), and Jadeja (69*) propelled India past 400. India declared for 427/6 shortly after tea on Day 4. Akash and Siraj's brilliance meant England were 72/3 by stumps. After a delayed start, India managed to take all 10 wickets. Smith slammed a consolation half-century.

Gill Historic double-ton from Gill The biggest story from the Edgbaston Test was certainly Gill's first-innings double-century. Gill, who was part of two massive stands, scored 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and 3 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests, only behind Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid's 270 in Rawalpindi.

Records Gill attains these massive feats As per Cricbuzz, Gill became the second-youngest double-centurion as Indian skipper in Tests (25y 298d). He also recorded the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England, going past Mohammad Azharuddin's 179 at Old Trafford (1990). Notably, Gill became the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Dravid to slam a Test double-century in England. He slammed the seventh-highest Test score by an Indian.

Information Highest Test score as Indian captain Gill also set a new record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune back in 2019.

Century Another record-breaking ton Gill continued his exploits in the second innings, scoring 161 off 162 balls (13 fours and 8 sixes). As per Cricbuzz, Gill became the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border (150* and 153) against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980. Gill is also the first player to score a double-ton and 150 in the same Test.

Milestones Gill's unique milestones from second innings Gill became the second Indian with a double-hundred and a hundred in a Test, joining Gavaskar. He became the third Indian captain with twin tons in a Test. Gill aggregated 430 runs, the highest for an Indian in a Test. He overtook Gavaskar (344 runs vs WI, 1971). Gill is the second Asian bater to aggregate 350-plus runs in a Test outside the subcontinent.

India Aggregate of 1,000-plus runs As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the first instance of India scoring 1,000-plus runs in a Test. Their previous highest aggregate was 916 against Australia in the 2004 Sydney Test. India racked up 1,014 runs at Edgbaston, the fourth-highest aggregate overall by a side in Test cricket. It was the sixth time a team scored over 1,000 runs in a Test.

Jadeja Twin fifties for Jadeja Like Gill, all-rounder Jadeja also showed his prowess with the bat twice. After scoring 89 in the first innings, Jadeja returned unbeaten (69) as India declared. The southpaw raced to 3,564 Test runs at 36. He owns 24 fifties in addition to slamming four tons. In 22 Tests versus England, Jadeja owns 1,225 runs at 37.12. This was his 10th fifty-plus score versus England.

Partnership Two century stands between Gill, Jadeja It is worth noting that Gill and Jadeja shared century-plus stands in both innings. They aggregated 378 runs as a pair at Edgbaston (1st innings: 203 runs from 211/5 and 2nd innings: 175 runs from 236/4). As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill and Jadeja formed the ninth Indian pair with two century partnerships in a Test.

Information Four century stands involving Gill According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill is the first Indian to be involved in four century partnerships in a Test. He joined Hanif Mohammad (vs WI in 1958), Graham Gooch (vs India in 1990), Mark Taylor (vs Pakistan in 1998), and Joe Root (vs Pakistan in 2016).

Pant Pant's aggressive second-innings knock In the second innings, Pant walked out when India were 126/3. He played an aggressive knock with his trademark shots. Pant, who earlier scored 25, followed it up with 65 from 58 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes). With this, Pant surpassed 2,000 runs in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He owns 2,023 runs at 41.28 (100s: 6, 50s: 6).

Information Most Test sixes by a visiting batter in a nation Pant has raced to 34 sixes against England in Tests. As many as 24 of those maximums have come in England, the most by a visiting batter in a nation. Pant broke Ben Stokes's record of 21 Test sixes in South Africa.

Rahul Another 50-plus score for Rahul in England The stylish KL Rahul brought up his fifth 50-plus Test score as an opener in England during the third innings. Rahul added 51 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal before further stitching 45 runs with Karun Nair. Pacer Josh Tongue eventually trapped him for 55 (84). Rahul now has the second-most fifty-plus Test scores as an opener for India in England, only behind Gavaskar (10).

Partnership Record stand for England England were powered by a 303-run partnership between Brook and Smith on Day 3. They were earlier reduced to 84/5. This is England's second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test history. They are behind Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who added 399 runs against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016. Brook and Smith also recorded the third 300-plus stand for England against India (any wicket).

Records Notable records for Smith, Brook Smith raced to an 80-ball ton, the joint third-fastest for England in Tests, with Brook. He returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls (21 fours and 4 sixes). As per Cricbuzz, Smith is the second wicket-keeper to score 150 in India-England Tests, joining Budhi Kunderan. Meanwhile, Brook departed for 158 (234). He owns the joint second-best conversion rate from 100 to 150 for England.

Siraj, Deep Siraj's maiden Test fifer in England In the first innings, Siraj scripted history with an incredible fifer, taking 6/70. The pacer, who struck in the morning session, cleaned up England's tail. Earlier, Akash (4/88) broke the Brook-Smith stand by dismissing the former. He removed Chris Woakes too. Notably, Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket haul in England in Test cricket. This was also his maiden Test fifer against the opposition.

Feats Siraj bags these feats As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj is now one of only five Indian pacers with a six-fer against in England in Test cricket. He joined Ishant Sharma, Amar Singh, Chetan Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Notably, Siraj also became the second Indian with six wickets in a Test innings at Edgbaston. He joined Chetan, who took 6/58 in the 1986 Edgbaston Test.

Jaiswal Jaiswal slams fine 87 in first innings On Day 1, Jaiswal became the Indian opener with the highest individual score in a Test innings at Edgbaston. The southpaw scored a brilliant 87 runs off just 107 balls, including 13 boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, he surpassed Sudhir Naik's long-standing record of 77 runs set in July 1974 against England. With his 73rd in the innings, Jaiswal completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

Milestone Joint-fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs In the second innings, Jaiswal completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He is now the joint-fastest Indian to 2,000 runs in the format, getting there in 40 innings. The 23-year-old matched Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who touched the 2,000-run mark in 40 Test innings. The overall list is led by the great Donald Bradman (22 innings).

Fifer Well-deserved fifer for Akash While Siraj gave India their first breakthrough late on Day 4, Akash uprooted Ben Duckett and Root before stumps. After a rain-delayed start on Day 5, Akash dismissed a well-set Ollie Pope to lift India up. In his very next over, he removed Brook. Later on, Akash came back to dismiss Smith, who was nearing his ton. The former completed his fifer.

Win India's first-ever win at Edgbaston As mentioned, India won their first-ever Test at Edgbaston. Between 1967 and 2025, India have played nine Tests at Edgbaston. They lost seven of those games, with a solitary Test ending in a draw (1986). India's defeats at Edgbaston came in 1967, 1974, 1979, 1996, 2011, 2018, and 2022. Moreover, India won the toss in only two of those Tests (1974 and 1996).