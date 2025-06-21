Sunil Gavaskar elated with Rishabh Pant's 'superb' century against England

Rishabh Pant , India's star wicketkeeper-batsman and Test vice-captain, scored a brilliant century in the first Test against England . The innings came on Day 2 of the match at Headingley in Leeds. Pant reached his seventh Test century with a six off England spinner Shoaib Bashir's delivery on the first ball of the 100th over. He celebrated by performing a somersault, just like he did after scoring a century for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.

Commentary reaction 'Superb, superb, superb': Gavaskar on Pant's ton Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar, who had previously criticized Pant during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, was all praise for him this time. He said "Superb, Superb, Superb" on-air as he watched Pant play an excellent knock and hit a ton. Gavaskar also appreciated Pant's measured approach and his ability to take advantage of tired bowlers later in the innings. Notably, the former Indian skipper had blasted Pant with a 'stupid, stupid, stupid' remark during the Australia Test series.

Batting style A perfect mix of caution and aggression Pant's innings was a perfect mix of caution and aggression. He started off aggressively, targeting Ben Stokes on just his second ball. But after that, he showed great restraint against Shoaib Bashir, scoring just 16 runs off his next 44 balls. This measured approach earned him praise from Gavaskar who appreciated Pant for pacing his innings well and taking advantage of tired bowlers later in the game. Pant eventually perished for 134 off 178 balls (12 fours, 6 sixes).

Technique analysis Pant has enormous talent, says Gavaskar Gavaskar also praised Pant's defensive technique against fast bowlers, citing his big hundreds in overseas conditions. He said, "When he defends, he seems to have so much time against the pace bowlers—it almost looks like he's taking the mickey out of them." Gavaskar added that Pant has enormous talent and has scored unbelievable hundreds in South Africa and Australia.

Knock 209-run stand alongside Shubman Gill Pant, who walked in when India were 221/3 on Day 1, helped the side finish the day on 359/3. On Day 2, he resumed on 65* and continued to add quality runs alongside skipper Shubman Gill. After reaching his ton, Pant saw Gill depart for 147. The two added 209 runs for the 4th wicket. India were 430/4 when Gill was sent back. Pant took the visitors past 450 before falling to Josh Tongue.

Information 3rd time Pant reaches a ton with a six As per Cricbuzz, this is the third instance of Pant reaching a Test century with a six. Notably, all of these tons have come against England. He hit a six off English spinners Adil Rashid, Joe Root, & Bashir. For India, legend Sachin Tendulkar has done it more often (six times), while Rohit Sharma clocked the same thrice.

Career 3,000 Test runs and 7th century for Pant On Day 1, Pant completed 3,000 Test runs for India. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became 27th Indian batter with 3,000-plus runs. Pant reached the landmark in his 44th match (76 innings). The batter has overall raced to 3,082 Test runs at 43.40 (50s: 15). Meanwhile, Pant smashed his 7th Test century. He went past MS Dhoni (6) in terms of most Test hundreds by designated Indian wicket-keepers.