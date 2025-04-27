IPL: Rishabh Pant fined ₹24 lakh for slow over-rate offense
What's the story
LSG captain Rishabh Pant has been fined for a slow over-rate offense in Match 45 of the IPL 2025 season against Mumbai Indians.
The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
As it was LSG's second slow over-rate offense in IPL 2025, Pant has been fined ₹24 lakh under the tournament's code of conduct.
Team penalties
Team members also face fines
Along with Pant's fine, the rest of the playing XI and the Impact Player will also be penalized.
They will be fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.
This penalty system is likely aimed at discouraging teams from maintaining slow over-rates and ensuring that matches progress at a steady pace.
Match recap
LSG's performance in the match
In the match where Pant was penalized, LSG opted to bowl first on a sweltering Mumbai afternoon.
They gave away 215 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs and lost by 54 runs after being bowled out for 161.
It was a tough game for Pant who scored just four runs off two balls, extending his disappointing run this season with only 110 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 98.21.
Penalties
Other players penalized for slow over-rate offenses
Other players who have been penalized for slow over-rate offenses this season are Shubman Gill (GT), Axar Patel (DC), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals - RR), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru - RCB), Riyan Parag (RR) and Hardik Pandya (MI).
Unlike last year, the IPL has done away with bans for captains on repeat over-rate offenses. It will impose demerit points and fines along with in-game penalties.