What's the story

LSG captain Rishabh Pant has been fined for a slow over-rate offense in Match 45 of the IPL 2025 season against Mumbai Indians.

The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

As it was LSG's second slow over-rate offense in IPL 2025, Pant has been fined ₹24 lakh under the tournament's code of conduct.