IPL: Decoding the best spells by RCB bowlers against RR
What's the story
In match 42 of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed their sixth and first home win of 2025, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.
RCB posted 205/5 before Josh Hazlewood's magical 4/33 helped defend the target.
His spell is now the fourth-best by an RCB bowler against RR, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's 4/35.
Here's a look at the best bowling performances by RCB against RR.
#1
5/5 (3.1 overs) - Anil Kumble, Cape Town, 2009
RCB's first-ever skipper, Anil Kumble, tops the list with a stunning 5/5 in 3.1 overs against RR (2009 edition).
This is still the fourth-best spell in IPL history.
Defending 134, Kumble sparked a collapse, removing Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja in the 12th over.
He struck twice again in the 14th, and finished with Kamran Khan's wicket as RR were folded for just 58.
#2
4/19 (4 overs) - KP Appanna, Jaipur, 2012
KP Appanna claims the second spot on this list with a superb 4/19 (four overs) during the 2012 edition.
Defending 190, his spin dismantled RR's top order, starting with Ajinkya Rahane in the eighth over.
He then removed Owais Shah and Shreevats Goswami in the 12th, before dismissing Rahul Dravid in the 14th.
His efforts restricted RR to 143/7 (20 overs).
#3
4/26 (4 overs) - Chris Morris, Dubai (DICS), 2020
In the 2020 season, Chris Morris delivered a magical spell versus the Royals, finishing with 4/26 (four overs).
Bowling first, Morris showcased his pace and swing, dismissing Ben Stokes early.
He claimed his second wicket in Jos Buttler (16th over), then capped his spell by removing half-centurion Steve Smith and Jofra Archer (final over), restricting RR to 177/6.
#4
4/33 (4 overs) - Josh Hazlewood, Bengaluru, 2025*
As mentioned, Josh Hazlewood delivered RCB's fourth-best spell against RR with 4/33.
Defending 206, he turned the game by removing Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 )early, shifting momentum.
He struck again in the 17th over, then sealed the win by dismissing Dhruv Jurel (47) and Jofra Archer in the 19th, restricting RR to 194/9.
His heroics meant RCB clinched a thrilling 11-run win.
#5
4/35 (4 overs) - Yuvraj Singh, Bengaluru, 2014
Yuvraj Singh rounds off the top five of this list with his 4/35 in four overs during the 2014 season.
Defending 191, his spin dismantled RR's batting, starting with two wickets in the ninth over.
He later returned to dismiss Sanju Samson and half-centurion Karun Nair (56).
Despite his brilliant spell, RR chased down the 191-run target and won by five wickets.