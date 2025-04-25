What's the story

In match 42 of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed their sixth and first home win of 2025, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.

RCB posted 205/5 before Josh Hazlewood's magical 4/33 helped defend the target.

His spell is now the fourth-best by an RCB bowler against RR, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's 4/35.

Here's a look at the best bowling performances by RCB against RR.