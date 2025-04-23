What's the story

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed match figures of 10/102 in the first Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe, despite Bangladesh's three-wicket loss in Sylhet.

The match got over on April 23 inside 4 days.

Mehidy became the second-fastest Bangladesh bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat in his 52nd match.

Here we decode the fastest Bangladesh bowlers to 200 Test wickets.