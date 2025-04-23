Presenting fastest Bangladesh bowlers to 200 Test wickets (by matches)
What's the story
Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed match figures of 10/102 in the first Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe, despite Bangladesh's three-wicket loss in Sylhet.
The match got over on April 23 inside 4 days.
Mehidy became the second-fastest Bangladesh bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat in his 52nd match.
Here we decode the fastest Bangladesh bowlers to 200 Test wickets.
#1
Taijul Islam - 48 matches
Taijul Islam is the fastest Bangladesh bowler to 200 Test wickets (by matches), doing so in just 48 matches.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Taijul reached the 200 scalps milestone during the first Test against South Africa in 2024, where he finished with figures of 8/165.
Overall, he owns a tally of 219 scalps in 52 Tests at 32.01 alongside 15 five-wicket hauls (10w: 2).
#2
Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 52 matches
As mentioned, Mehidy is now the second-fastest to 200 Test scalps, achieving the feat in 52 matches.
Miraz achieved this feat with his 10th wicket of the match in the form of Wellington Masakadza.
He took successive fifers in the Sylhet Test, clocking 5/52 and 5/50.
He has completed 200 Test scalps at 32.42. He has four 12 five-wicket hauls in Tests (10w: 3).
#3
Shakib Al Hasan - 54 matches
Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the first Bangladesh bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in 2018 during his 54th match.
He reached the landmark in the first Test against the West Indies in Chattogram, where he also recorded figures of 5/73.
Overall, he retired with 246 wickets in 71 Tests at an average of 31.72, including 19 five-wicket hauls.