Zimbabwe's Sean Williams slams 60 in 3rd ODI versus Afghanistan
Veteran Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams was the lone warrior for his side in the 3rd and final ODI against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Saturday. Williams hit 60 runs from 61 balls. His knock had six fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe were folded for 127 runs in 30.1 overs. Allah Ghazanfar claimed a fifer whereas Rashid Khan took three wickets.
Lone warrior for the hosts
Williams arrived at the crease when the hosts were 24/2 after 7.4 overs. Zimbabwe lost Ben Curran on the same score (24/3) thereafter. Williams shared a 36-run stand alongside Sikandar Raza for the 4th wicket. Once Raza fell, Zimbabwe lost regular scalps. Williams held his fort from one end and played his shots. Rashid dismissed him in the 28th over.
36th fifty in ODIs for Sean Williams
Williams' 60 takes him to 5,140 runs from 162 matches. He registered his 36th fifty (100s: 8). In 13 matches versus the Afghans, he owns 371 runs at 33.72. His tally includes one ton and 2 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 91 home ODIs, Williams has scored 2,750 runs at 36.18. He slammed his 17th fifty (100s: 5).
47th fifty in List A cricket
Williams struck his 47th fifty in List A cricket. He also owns 12 tons. Playing his 266th match (251 innings), Williams owns 7,604 runs at an average of over 34.