Summarize Simplifying... In short Shaheen Afridi, the young Pakistani pacer, has set a new record for the most wickets taken by a Pakistani bowler against South Africa in international cricket, surpassing the legendary Wasim Akram's record.

With his 7th four-fer in ODIs, Afridi's stellar performance has placed him among Pakistan's most successful bowlers against South Africa, ranking third on the list.

His recent feat includes dismissing South African player David Miller for the third time in ODI cricket.

Afridi took four wickets in the second ODI (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Shaheen Afridi floors South Africa with four-fer in 2nd ODI

By Rajdeep Saha 02:37 am Dec 20, 202402:37 am

What's the story Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi claimed figures worth 4/47 in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. His brilliant 8-over spell helped Pakistan win the contest and take a 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Pakistan managed a score of 329/10 in 49.5 overs. Chasing 330, South Africa fell for 248. Heinrich Klaasen's 97 wasn't enough for the hosts. Here we decode Afridi's spell and key stats.

Match performance

Afridi's solid spell dismantles SA

Afridi was key as he broke a 72-run stand between Klaasen and David Miller. The latter was caught behind in the 34th over. He then bowled Marco Jansen with a toe-crushing delivery that sent the stumps flying. Afridi continued his onslaught by trapping Andile Phehlukwayo in front of the stumps, and soon after he dismissed debutant Kwena Maphaka.

Information

7th four-fer in ODIs for Afridi

In 58 ODIs, Afridi has raced to a tally of 117 scalps at an average of 22.94. He took his 7th four-fer in ODIs. Versus the Proteas, he has claimed 21 scalps from 11 matches at 25. This was his best performance against SA.

Record

Afridi breaks this record of Wasim Akram

Notably, Afridi has now set the record for most wickets taken by a Pakistani bowler against South Africa in international cricket. The young pacer broke the record of 48 wickets held by legendary cricketer Wasim Akram. Afridi took his tally to 50 international wickets from just 27 innings against South Africa. Across formats, Afridi averages 26.04 against South Africa. His economy rate reads 4.96.

Bowling rankings

Afridi among Pakistan's most successful bowlers against SA

With this feat, Afridi now joins the list of Pakistan's most successful bowlers against South Africa. Waqar Younis leads the list with 82 wickets from 43 innings, followed by Saeed Ajmal who has taken 65 wickets in 36 innings. Afridi's record-breaking performance puts him third on this elite list, ahead of Akram, further establishing him as one of Pakistan's finest fast bowlers in international cricket.

Information

Afridi dismisses Miller for the 3rd time in ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Afridi has dismissed Miller for the 3rd time in ODI cricket. Across 7 innings, Miller owns 46 runs from 40 balls against the pacer. He averages 15.33 in this duel.