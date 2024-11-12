Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's cricket team suffered a series of unfortunate records in their recent ODI series defeat to Pakistan.

For the first time, they lost back-to-back matches by eight or more wickets with over 100 balls to spare.

Their batting average was a dismal 16.88, the second-lowest ever in a series where they played three or more matches.

Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the three-ODI series

Australia's unwanted records after ODI series defeat to Pakistan

What's the story After winning the opener, Australia lost two successive games to Pakistan to concede a 1-2 defeat at home. Pakistan registered an eight-wicket triumph in the third and final match at the Perth Stadium. Just like the second game, it was a one-sided affair as the visitors comfortably accomplished the 141-run target. The series defeat marked several unwanted records for Australia in the series.

Successive ODI defeats for Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, it was the first instance of Australia losing back-to-back men's ODIs by a margin of eight or more wickets. This was also the first time the Aussies lost consecutive ODIs with 100-plus balls to spare. On the other hand, Pakistan won only their second bilateral ODI series on Australian soil.

A record low total!

Australia were bundled out for 140 in the final game, their lowest total in men's ODIs at home since 2013 when they scored 74 (all-out) against Sri Lanka in Brisbane. Notably, Australia scored 139 against Pakistan in Brisbane in 2000. In this period, Australia had a solitary sub-140 total in ODIs (126 all-out against England at Lord's, 2024).

Bowled out under 170 in successive ODIs

Australia have been bowled out under 170 in back-to-back ODIs for the third time. They perished for 163 in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan. West Indies are the only other side against whom Australia have this feat.

Batting average of 16.88

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia had a batting average of 16.88 in the Pakistan series, their second-lowest ever in a men's ODI series or tournament, where they played three or more matches.