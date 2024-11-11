Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian spinners have made their mark in T20Is with impressive five-wicket hauls.

Chakravarthy took 5/17 against SA (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian spinners with five-wicket hauls in T20Is

What's the story India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has written his name in the history of cricket with a five-wicket haul against South Africa. Chakravarthy's brilliant 5/17 in the second T20I match is now the fourth-best by an Indian bowler in men's T20Is. The achievement came during India's second match against South Africa at St George's Oval in Gqeberha. Here we look at Indian spinners with fifers in T20I cricket.

Varun Chakravarthy - 5/17 vs SA, 2024

Chakravarthy's bowling brilliance stood out as SA had a hard time while chasing 125 for victory. He bowled a majestic spell and brought India on the cusp of victory. Chakravarthy's scalps included opposition skipper Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller. Though he finished with 5/17 in four overs, SA eventually prevailed by three wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 6/25 vs England, 2017

Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is with his 6/25 against England in Bengaluru (2017). The leg-spinner triggered a dramatic batting collapse as England went from 119/2 to 127 all-out. India hence prevailed by 75 runs. Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Chris Jordan were his victims that day.

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/24 vs England, 2018

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav decimated England in the 2018 Manchester match. He was sensational in the middle overs as the hosts were restricted 159/8 while batting first despite being placed at 95/1 at one stage. Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and Root fell to him that day as Kuldeep finished with 5/24 across four overs. India later won the duel by eight wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/17 vs SA, 2024

Kuldeep is the only Indian spinner with multiple fifers in T20Is. His second five-wicket haul came in the 2023 Johannesburg match against South Africa. He sent Donovan Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, and David Miller back to the pavilion. His spell concluded with figures of 5/17 in just 2.5 overs at an economy rate of six. Kuldeep's efforts meant SA were folded for just 95 while chasing 202.