Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, in a spectacular performance, scored a double century in just 201 balls during a Ranji Trophy match, surpassing his previous best First-Class score of 202.

Alongside Siddhesh Lad, Iyer helped Mumbai cross the 500-run mark with a 354-run partnership.

This marks Iyer's second consecutive century in the tournament and takes his First-Class cricket total to 6,288 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Iyer has done well versus Odisha (Image Source: X/@ShreyasIyer15)

Shreyas Iyer smashes double-century in Ranji Trophy: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:21 pm Nov 07, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He smashed a quick-fire 233 for Mumbai against Odisha on Day 2 of their fourth-round fixture at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The right-handed batter played a magnificent innings of 233 off just 228 balls, smashing 24 fours and nine sixes. This is now his highest first-class score. Here's more.

Consistent form

Iyer's impressive performance continues in Ranji Trophy

Iyer resumed the day at an overnight score of 152, having already registered his 15th First-Class century on Day 1. He quickly brought up his double century off just 201 balls, bettering his own highest First-Class score of 202. This is Iyer's second consecutive century in the tournament, after a brilliant 142 against Maharashtra in the last fixture.

Strong partnership

Iyer and Lad's partnership propels Mumbai past 500

Iyer walked in to bat when Mumbai were 154/3, after being asked to bat first by Odisha skipper Govinda Poddar. He joined hands with Siddhesh Lad, and the duo put on a mammoth 354-run stand for the fourth wicket. This helped Mumbai cross the 500-run mark, with Lad also scoring his ninth FC century in this innings.

Information

Iyer races to 6,288 runs in FC cricket

Playing his 79th match, Iyer has raced to 6,288 runs at an average of 48-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 15 tons, he also owns 33 fifties in the format. 811 of his FC runs have come for India in Tests.

Form

Iyer's recent form in FC cricket

Iyer captained India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024. In three matches, Iyer scored 154 runs at 25.66. He slammed two fifties. He had a positive strike rate of 92.21. In the Irani Cup, he slammed 57 and 8 versus Rest of India. This was followed by scores worth 0 and 30 versus Baroda in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener. Thereafter, Iyer smashed a solid 142-run knock versus Maharashtra before following that with a century versus Odisha.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post