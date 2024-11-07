Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2010, despite quarterback Peyton Manning's 200th consecutive start, the Colts lost to the Eagles 26-24.

His illustrious career includes two Super Bowl wins, five NFL MVP awards, and numerous other accolades.

#ThisDayThatYear: Peyton Manning becomes only the second QB to start in 200th consecutive game (Image credit: X/@CBSSportsHQ)

#ThisDayThatYear: Manning becomes second QB with 200th consecutive start (2010)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:14 pm Nov 07, 202401:14 pm

What's the story On November 07, 2010, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning reached a significant milestone in his career by starting his 200th consecutive game. This achievement occurred during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Manning joined Brett Favre as the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to start 200 consecutive games. We decode this historic record, the game, and Manning's career stats and achievements.

Game recap

Manning's 200th consecutive game as QB ends in agonizing loss

In a hard-fought battle, Colts lost to the Eagles 26-24. Despite Manning's 200th consecutive start, the Colts couldn't capitalize on key moments. Meanwhile, Manning threw for 294 yards, including one TD but it wasn't enough to overcome Philadelphia's late-game execution. For the Eagles, Mike Vick managed 17 passes for 218 yards and one TD. This win improved the Eagles' record to 5-3.

2010 season recap

Colts and Manning's 2010 season highlights

The 2010 season marked the Colts' 58th NFL season, with hopes of another AFC title. It was Manning's final season before a neck injury sidelined him. Indianapolis reached the playoffs for a ninth straight year but fell 17-16 to the New York Jets in the Wild Card playoffs. Manning managed 450 passes for 4,700 yards and 33 TDs, across 16 regular season games.

Career stats

QB's career numbers

Over 17 seasons, playing for the Denver Broncos and Colts he completed 6,125 passes on 9,380 attempts, in 266 games. Manning threw for a total of 71,940 yards, with 539 touchdown passes, achieving a passer rating of 96.5. In postseason play, Manning managed 649 passes for 7,339 yards including 40 TDs for a passer rating of 87.4 in 27 postseason games.

Achievements

Manning's career achievements and awards

Manning's illustrious career includes two Super Bowl championships (XLI, 50), five NFL MVP awards, and the Super Bowl MVP title (XLI). He was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time First-team All-Pro. Manning earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award (2012), the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2005, and Colts No. 18 retired, among numerous other accolades.