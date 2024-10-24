Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kansas City Chiefs have traded a fifth-round draft pick for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans, a move aimed at bolstering their receiver lineup as they chase a third Super Bowl title.

Despite a history of injuries, Hopkins brings impressive career stats, including 943 receptions and 79 touchdowns.

The WR played six games this season for the Titans before he was traded (Image credit: X/@Titans)

Kansas City Chiefs acquire DeAndre Hopkins: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:04 pm Oct 24, 202408:04 pm

What's the story DeAndre Hopkins a highly regarded wide receiver in the NFL, is in the news for being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopkins's move is significant as it enhances the Chiefs' offensive arsenal, positioning them as strong contenders for their three-peat. Meanwhile, we decode Hopkins' career stats, the trade details and his season so far.

2024 season

Hopkins and Chiefs' 2024 season so far

The WR played six games this season for the Titans before he was traded. In those six games, he has amassed 15 catches for 173 yards and one TD, with his longest reception being 23 yards. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are off to a stellar start, with six wins off their six games this season. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders next.

Trade

Hopkins' trade details

The Chiefs have acquired wide receiver Hopkins from the Titans in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, which could elevate to a fourth-rounder depending on performance metrics. Tennessee will cover roughly half of Hopkins' remaining salary. This trade addresses Kansas City's need for a reliable receiver amid injury struggles, and it marks a significant addition as they pursue a third consecutive Super Bowl title

Career stats

WR's career stats

Hopkins has had an impressive career, with 943 receptions for 12,528 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns across 168 regular-season games. He averaged 5.6 receptions per game and maintained a yards-per-catch average of 13.3. In playoff appearances, he recorded 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown in six games, with an average of 12.1. Hopkins has not been to the playoffs with the Titans.

Injury

Hopkins' recurring injury history

Hopkins has faced a series of injuries throughout his NFL career, impacting his performance. Notable injuries include hamstring issues, a sprained ankle, and wrist surgery, contributing to a missed games history. Despite these setbacks, he has maintained a high level of play, showcasing resilience and determinaton. However, as he joins the Chiefs, his injury history raises questions about his durability moving forward.