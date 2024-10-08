Summarize Simplifying... In short Nick Chubb, a 4-time Pro Bowler and Second-team All-Pro, is set to return in 2024 after an injury cut his 2023 season short.

Nick Chubb set to return from injury: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:33 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury, a torn MCL and ACL, has ruled him out indefinitely. Meanwhile, Chubb was spotted in practice on Wednesday but was ruled out for the game vs Washington Commanders. We decode his career stats and detail his injury.

2022 season

Chubb's 2022 season, his last healthy season on the field

In 17 games during the 2023 season, Chubb managed 302 carries for 1,525 yards, averaging 89.7 yards per game. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns and had a 41-yard long run. Additionally, he caught 27 passes for 239 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per reception, totaling 1,764 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage. However, the Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 7-10 record.

Injury and 2023 season

RB's short-lived 2023 season and injury details

In 2023, Chubb played two games, rushing for 170 yards with an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. However, his season ended early due to a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee in Week 2 vs the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Browns remain hopeful for a 2024 return, though no definitive timetable has been set for his recovery as Cleveland have been struggling offensively.

Career stats

Chubb's crunch career stats

Chubb is a 4-time Pro Bowler (2019-2022) and a Second-team All-Pro (2022). In his career, he has rushed for 6,511 yards with 48 touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and boasts a 92-yard long run he recorded in 2018. Chubb is known for his consistency and was picked up by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.