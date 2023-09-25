Taylor Swift linked with NFL player Travis Kelce—his life, career

Taylor Swift linked with NFL player Travis Kelce—his life, career

Written by Isha Sharma September 25, 2023

NFL player Travis Kelce is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift

Has Taylor Swift found love again? Fans think so. On Sunday, the singer was spotted cheering for National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce during his game. She sat next to Kelce's mother Donna Kelce, which led fans to speculate that perhaps Kelce and Swift are more than friends and are in the early stages of their relationship. Here's everything to know about Kelce.

Kelce hails from Ohio; his brother is also a footballer

Born on October 5, 1989, in Ohio, Kelce is the son of Ed and Donna, a sales representative in the steel industry and a former bank executive, respectively. He excelled in football, basketball, and baseball while studying at Cleveland Heights High School, and Kelce subsequently played at the University of Cincinnati, too. His elder brother Jason Kelce is also an NFL player.

He has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013

Kelce currently plays at the tight end position for NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. He has been associated with the team since 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played in this spot. He was named in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and holds the record for "the most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards."

Kelce's connection with the entertainment world

In addition to being in the news for his athletic achievements, Kelce also has a presence in the American entertainment world. In 2016, he starred in the dating show Catching Kelce, where he chose Maya Benberry as his partner. They eventually broke up. He has also appeared in an episode of Moonbase 8 and was associated with Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Earlier, Kelce accepted trying to contact Swift

Earlier this month, Kelce, on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, revealed that he tried slipping his number to Swift during her concert. He later told ESPN, "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead...you might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's more lit."

He had recently debunked relationship rumors

While speaking to ESPN last week, Kelce was quick to refute the dating rumors. Calling the speculations "hilarious," he said, "This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody's ear," he said, adding that "no one actually knows what's going on." However, now that Swift was spotted cheering him on, we wonder what's really brewing!

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 Which of the following albums by Taylor Swift has won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year? a. Red b. Fearless c. 1989 d. Speak Now Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 Taylor Swift's guitar performances contributed to a phenomenon called the a. The rise of female country singers b. The increase in guitar sales among women c. The popularity of autobiographical songwriting d. The blending of pop and country music genres Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 What title did Variety give Taylor Swift due to her multiple streaming feats? a. Queen of Pop b. Queen of Stream c. Streaming Sensation d. Digital Diva Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 Taylor Swift is known for her advocacy in which of the following areas? a. Environmental conservation b. Animal rights c. Artists' rights and women's empowerment d. Mental health awareness Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 Which album marked a significant shift in Taylor Swift's musical style, moving from country to pop? a. Fearless b. Speak Now c. Red d. 1989 Results -results- -remarks- 10 Question 1 Which of the following albums by Taylor Swift has won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year? Fearless Question 2 Taylor Swift's guitar performances contributed to a phenomenon called the The increase in guitar sales among women Question 3 What title did Variety give Taylor Swift due to her multiple streaming feats? Queen of Stream Question 4 Taylor Swift is known for her advocacy in which of the following areas? Artists' rights and women's empowerment Question 5 Which album marked a significant shift in Taylor Swift's musical style, moving from country to pop? 1989

