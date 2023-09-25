OTT: 'Mumbai Diaries' S02 is premiering soon; character poster revealed

OTT: 'Mumbai Diaries' S02 is premiering soon; character poster revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023

'Mumbai Diaries' S02 is finally releasing!

Ever since the advent of OTT, there has been a surge in great content across formats. In 2021, Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11, a medical drama based on the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attack became quite popular among viewers. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video renewed it for another season and now the second season is slated for its premiere.

More about the upcoming season

Konkona Sen Sharma took to Instagram and posted a new character poster from the upcoming season. However, no details have been dropped regarding the same. It will be interesting to see how the makers take viewers on the journey of another medical thriller. The cast is headlined by Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Mrunmayee Deshpande, among others. Fans are waiting for the premiere date.

