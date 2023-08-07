When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's 'Maaveeran' on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 12:59 pm 1 min read

'Maaveeran' is set for OTT release

Telugu films are on a different high and Sivakarthikeyan is emerging as one of the known faces among the viewers. The actor's recent film Maaveeran (Mahaveerudu in Telugu) had a superb box office ride and is now set for its OTT release. The action-drama movie will premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

Everything about the film

The actioner revolves around a cartoonist who emerges to become a fearless superhero. The movie is helmed by Madonne Ashwin and it also stars Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, and Sunil, among others. Reportedly, it earned Rs. 75 crore at the box office. The project is bankrolled by Red Giant Movies. The OTT release will add an extra boost to the film's mileage.

