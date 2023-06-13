Entertainment

When and where to watch Gerard Butler-Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar'

'Kandahar' OTT details are out

Kandahar starring action star Gerard Butler is set for its OTT release. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 16). Indians are excited as the film is also headlined by Ali Fazal. He has been an adept actor with a good fan following both in India and abroad. The film promises extensive and gripping action sequences.

Cast and other details

The movie is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh. The cast includes Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi, among others. The theatrical release took place in the US on May 26 and now the OTT release comes in less than a month. It has been shot mostly in Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia. Fans are excited to witness Fazal in the rugged avatar.

