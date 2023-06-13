Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards sold to Elridge Industries; HFPA to shutdown

Golden Globe Awards sold to Elridge Industries; HFPA to shutdown

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 01:25 pm 1 min read

Golden Globe Awards have been sold to Elridge Industries

Golden Globe Awards is one of the most prestigious awards for filmmaking around the world. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group has been at the pinnacle of the award ceremony. In the recent past, HFPA received flak for its lack of diversity and ethical lapses. Now, the organization is shutting down and Golden Globe assets have been sold to Elridge Industries.

DCP will look after telecast of the ceremony

However, Dick Clark Productions (DCP) will continue to look after the telecast of the award show. A press release stated that DCP will focus on expanding the Globes's viewership. DCP is co-owned by Elridge and Penske Media. The US TV network NBC dropped the telecast of the ceremony in 2022. However, no network has been confirmed yet to telecast the 2024 ceremony.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline