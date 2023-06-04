Entertainment

#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Fall' on Amazon Prime Video—film defines edge-of-seat thrill

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 04, 2023

Scott Mann's adrenaline-inducing survival thriller Fall was released last year and turned out to be one of 2022's biggest and most surprising hits. A film that plays with and feeds into your acrophobia (fear of heights), this drama—starring Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner— immerses you into its narrative, with horror scenes making your skin crawl. In India, it's available on Amazon Prime Video.

Film focuses on 2 friends: Becky, Hunter

The movie chronicles the life of two friends, Becky and Hunter, who are adventurous and often climb seemingly unscalable mountains to push their limits and put their perseverance to the test. However, tragedy befalls when Becky's husband, Dan, dies during one such group expedition. To help her out of her misery, Hunter urges her to climb a 2,000ft tower in the middle of nowhere!

'Fall' gives illusion of being shot at real locations

There is no dearth of moments here that will make you go, "How did they even shoot that?" To say that I had goosebumps during some consequential scenes and almost jumped out of my seat during some others would not be an overstatement. Before you know it, your heart begins to thump against your chest as you see Becky and Hunter's eventual undoing.

Initial moments foreshadow what's about to unfold

Fall sets itself up solidly, in a way that you can feel the palpable atmospheric tension even before the thrill and horror aspects unleash on the screen. From the first time we see Hunter convincing Becky to climb the tower (and Becky's initial reluctance to do it), we know that it's highly unlikely that this is going to end well for either of them.

It's race against time, every second counts

Fall scores exceptionally high on the thrill aspect; each time a bolt falls from the tower, you know that the women have to race against time if they want to see the next day's sun. You can expect this to happen at several points in Fall, especially when the very ladder they use to climb up gives away, leaving them stranded in the air.

Characters also have some emotional footing

Fall peppers itself with some Easter eggs, and while these emotional sequences may seem rushed, they lend another layer to the drama—one we didn't even know we needed. There are tensions between the two women, and Becky has a frayed relationship with her father, and all this comes into play as the survival thriller progresses. It makes them humane and not just "adventure junkies."

Thrive on stimulating adventures? This is for you

Fall swoops you into the story, and you don't want to shift from your seat till you see the final fate of these women. You laugh, pity, and even yell at them as they try every imaginable way to turn their luck around, even when destiny seems to have given up on them. A sure-shot treat for "adventureholics," Fall is worth every minute.