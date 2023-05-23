Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix-Todd Haynes collaborate for NC-17 gay romantic drama

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 06:15 pm 1 min read

Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Haynes will collaborate in 2024

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most adept actors in Hollywood, who is known for donning challenging roles on celluloid. Director Todd Haynes revealed in an interview that Phoenix and he are collaborating on a project set to go on floors early next year. Phoenix has been co-developing the script with him. Incidentally, the film's idea was pitched by the Joker actor himself.

The story of the film and Haynes's upcoming release

In an interview with IndieWire, Haynes said, "And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It's a gay love story set in 1930s LA." It is also co-written by Jon Raymond. This will be an NC 17-rated film. Meanwhile, Haynes is gearing up for the worldwide release of May December starring Natalie Portman. It received rave reviews at Cannes Film Festival.

