Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her red carpet debut

Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her red carpet debut

Written by Isha Sharma May 11, 2023, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Manushi Chhillar is heading to Cannes!

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar is set to make heads turn on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The festival will witness artists and filmmakers from all over the world and will take place between May 16 and May 27. In addition to Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, too, will be walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time this year.

Why does this story matter?

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is known as much for actors' red-carpet looks as it is acclaimed for the films that are screened there.

Over the years, some famous female Indian actors who have earned points for their sartorial choices on the carpet are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, among others.

Chhillar will soon be seen in 'Tehran' and 'Operation Valentine'

It hasn't yet been revealed which designer and stylist will Chhillar go with, but considering the stature of the event, it will certainly be someone who has styled actors previously for Cannes or events of similar scale. Coming to her work front, the Samrat Prithviraj actor has been roped in for Operation Valentine opposite Varun Tej and Tehran, co-starring John Abraham.

Which films will be screened at Cannes?

Films are screened in the Competition, Short Films, Out of Competition, Un Certain Regard, and Cannes Premiere categories, among others. A Brighter Tomorrow, The Old Oak, Kidnapped, Last Summer, Perfect Days, Asteroid City, May December, La Chimera, Along Came Love, Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe, and Close Your Eyes are some movies set to be screened. The jury is led by director Ruben Ostlund.

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' has also been selected

This year, only one Indian film has been selected in the Midnight Screening section: Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. Going by the posters that have been released so far, it seems like the film will venture into Kashyap's comfortable territory: gangster drama/neo-noir crime thriller. It's currently unclear when the movie will release in India.