Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' first glimpse is here

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 05:23 pm 1 min read

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' first glimpse revealed

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is a bonafide superstar of Telugu films. Over the years, he has delivered some stellar work and now his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is in the buzz. The makers dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming film in a special event at Sandhya 35MM and it looks larger than life. Fans are waiting for the release.

Shankar and Kalyan will collaborate after 'Gabbar Singh'

The anticipation and stakes are higher as it is helmed by Harish Shankar. The duo—Kalyan and Shankar—has delivered an all-time blockbuster before (Gabbar Singh) and fans are expecting more from them. The film is currently under production and promises high-octane action. The cast also includes Sreeleela and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

