Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' collections dip further

Box office: 'Dasara' collections dip further

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 12:55 pm 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collections

Natural Star Nani has made a rich fan base over the years. His recent release Dasara was a rage at the box office and opened to stellar numbers. However, the box office buzz died with time and it's not raking in huge numbers any more. The film received positive reviews from critics and viewers. It was well received at the international box office, too.

Huge drop in collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the revenge drama earned Rs. 30 lakh on Monday which is very less considering a Nani film. Overall, the film earned Rs. 79.24 crore at the Indian box office. It received steady competition from Bholaa. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Twitter Post