Who is Aarti Mittal, actor arrested in alleged sex scandal

Actor-casting director Aarti Mittal was seen in Rajshree Thakur starrer 'Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'

A 27-year-old actor-casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch on Monday for allegedly running a sex racket. Mittal is accused of supplying models to customers. The racket was burst by the police by sending two of its officers in the disguise of customers. They were able to rescue two models who have now been sent to a rehabilitation facility.

All about Mittal

Mittal is a television actor and a casting director. She has worked in television series such as Sony Television's Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan which starred actor Rajshree Thakur in the lead. Apart from this, the actor also put up a post on social media claiming that she is doing a film opposite Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor, R Madhavan.

Mittal apparently offered Rs. 15,000 to the models

According to the police, Mittal offered a good sum of money to the models to get into prostitution. The two models that the police rescued revealed that they met Mittal during various projects. She (Mittal) offered them Rs. 15,000 each. The police also said that when the undercover officers contacted her disguised as customers, she demanded Rs. 60,000 from them.

Here's how the police planned the setup for Mittal

Per a Mid-Day report, Mittal had sent photographs of the models to police inspector Manoj Sutar's phone. She said that the models would either come to Goregaon or Juhu-based hotels. Following this, Sutar booked two rooms in Goregoan and sent two officers as customers. Mittal arrived there with the models and gave them condoms. The entire act was recorded on spy cameras.

Cops raided the hotel to arrest Mittal

Unit 11 of the Crime Branch, Dindoshi Police, was acting on a tip-off. Sutar had received information about an ongoing sex racket. Once Mittal had arrived at the Goregaon hotel with the two models, the police raided the hotel and arrested Mittal on the spot. An FIR has been registered against her under the relevant sections of the IPC.