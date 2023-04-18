Entertainment

Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' now in a do-or-die situation

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 12:10 pm 1 min read

'Shaakuntalam' box office collections

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent release Shaakuntalam was in the buzz ever since its announcement. The actor tasted pan-India success with her recent work and fans were looking forward to this film. Shaakuntalam has received mixed responses from critics and viewers. The film has not been minting as per its buzz. It has not been able to do any box office explosion as of yet.

It witnessed drastic drop in collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the mythological drama earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Monday which is a huge drop from Sunday's Rs. 1.4 crore. This week will be crucial as big-budget Eid releases are lined up for next week. The cast also includes Dev Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. It is helmed by Gunasekhar.

