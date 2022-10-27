Entertainment

Why was Sara Ali Khan replaced in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 27, 2022

It was reported earlier that actor Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood flick The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved. Now, it's reported that the makers have revived the project and are holding talks with Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play the leading lady. Initially, Sara Ali Khan was supposed to play the role. Why did the makers decide to change the female protagonist? Here's the truth.

Reports Changes were made to the script

According to Times Of India, the makers decided to implement some changes in the script, according to which, the character to be played by Sara Ali Khan should have been a bit older. So, the actor reportedly opted out of the project and the makers also preferred to replace her. However, Prabhu's entry has not been confirmed yet and the talks are ongoing.

Quote Makers have started the pre-production process

Kaushal is still on board the project. The abovementioned portal quoted a source as saying, "Vicky has a stronghold and credibility, so there is no doubt of him being recast." "Pre-production for the film has already begun. Since the film is mounted on a huge scale, the makers are spending nearly 8-10 months on pre-production to ensure everything is in place," the source added.

Information Kaushal has been receiving professional training for the role

Aditya Dhar is at the helm of the upcoming movie. It will have Kaushal playing the mythological character Ashwatthama, who is supposed to be one of the immortals in Mahabharat. He is also the son of Dronacharya in the great epic. For the role, Kaushal has reportedly been professionally training in horse-riding and other martial art forms like Krav Maga and Jiu-jitsu.

Details Other movies of the actors to look forward to

Meanwhile, Ali Khan and Kaushal have a movie that is awaiting release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the yet-to-be-titled movie's shooting process was recently wrapped up. Ali Khan also has a film titled Gaslight. Kaushal has a huge lineup of movies in different stages of production including Govinda Naan Mera, The Great Indian Family, Dunki, and Sam Bahadur to name a few.