Technology

Hisense 120-inch 4K laser TV launched: Check price and features

Hisense 120-inch 4K laser TV launched: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 06, 2022, 08:19 pm 2 min read

The Hisense "120L9G" smart laser TV boots VIDAA OS (Photo credit: Hisense)

Hisense has introduced a new smart laser TV with model number "120L9G" in India. The device boasts a massive 120-inch 4K ALR display with triple color laser technology. It is powered by VIDAA operating system, which is specifically designed for televisions. The TV carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 5 lakh. It is up for grabs in the country via Amazon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese multinational electronics brand Hisense is operating in India since March 2019.

With the 120L9G TV, it now aims to dominate the premium television segment dominated by LG and Sony.

The brand boasts that its smart TV has an "industry-first largest ALR screen" and makes use of the "world's first triple color laser technology," to redefine the home cinema experience for viewers.

Design and display The smart TV offers a 120-inch display

The Hisense 120L9G smart laser TV features a minimalist design with slim bezels and a built-in 40W speaker setup with Dolby Audio. It boasts a 120-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. The television features triple color laser technology for improved color reproduction and better picture quality.

Intenals The device comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports

The Hisense 120L9G smart laser TV boots VIDAA U4 UI based on VIDAA operating system. The device is equipped with three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet RJ45 port, one S/PDIF output, two RF tuners, one service port, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it has support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth.

Information Hisense 120L9G smart laser TV: Pricing and availability

The Hisense 120L9G smart laser TV bears a price tag of Rs. 5 lakh in India. It is available for purchase in the country via Amazon.