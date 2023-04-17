Entertainment

Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' fails to live up to its buzz

Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' fails to live up to its buzz

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 10:03 am 1 min read

'Shaakuntalam' box office collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a household name and the actor's professional and personal life attracts headlines like no one else. Her recent release Shaakuntalam was in the buzz ever since its announcement. However, the period drama's box office collection in the opening week has been underwhelming. It received mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. Let's hope it does better in coming days.

Low collection for a pan-India film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 2 crore on Sunday which is similar to Saturday's Rs. 1.85 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 6.85 crore. Considering a pan-India release in four languages, this is a very low collection. The Gunasekhar directorial is also headlined by Dev Mohan. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

Twitter Post