Box office: 'Pathu Thala' registers rise in collection

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 11:34 am 1 min read

The Ram Navami weekend was a clash of titans. In Tamil cinema, two big films—Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala and Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1—clashed at the box office. The former started well and since then it has been a bumpy ride at the box office. This week is crucial for the film's commercial success. It has received a good response from fans.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) which is a slight rise from Monday's Rs. 1.05 crore. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.75 crore. Trends are in favor of the film. The cast includes Gautham Kartik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Santhosh Prathap, among others. It is helmed by Krishna. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

