Anurag Kashyap reveals first looks from upcoming directorial 'Kennedy'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 14, 2023, 03:43 pm 2 min read

Anurag Kashyap has revealed the first looks from his upcoming film 'Kennedy'

Anurag Kashyap revealed the first looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from his upcoming directorial Kennedy, a day after the film was selected for a midnight screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The plot has been kept under wraps, and it is currently unclear when the movie will release in India. Nonetheless, the first looks have heightened the intrigue around the drama.

Why does this story matter?

Kashyap has been hailed as one of the best directors India has ever witnessed, especially in the contemporary era, thanks to his movies that focus on hard-hitting portrayals of society.

He shot to critical acclaim with the two-part gangster film series Gangs of Wasseypur, a modern-day classic, and has several other acclaimed movies to his credit, like No Smoking and Black Friday, among others.

Posters look interesting but don't give anything away

The first poster, featuring Bhat, is redolent of a neo-noir crime thriller film, with minimal red lighting falling on his arms and illuminating his face. There is also a pistol in his hand, and it appears that the film will venture into Kashyap's comfortable territory: gangster drama. On the other hand, Sunny Leone looks resplendent in her retro avatar, exuding a regal, rich feel.

Check out Kashyap's post here

Kashyap has decade-long association with Cannes

This is not the first time a film by Kashyap has been accepted at Cannes. Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, and the next year, Bombay Talkies, found a place in the Special Screenings category. Moreover, Ugly (2013) received a standing ovation in the Directors' Fortnight section, and in 2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 was screened in the same category.

What else is Kashayp working on?

This year, Kashyap has had one release as a director so far—Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat starring Alaya F in the lead. He also appeared for a brief cameo in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. Up next, apart from Kennedy, he has Maximum City in the pipeline, which has been written by him and Suketu Mehta (Mission Kashmir). It is based on Mehta's namesake novel.