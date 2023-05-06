Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What does the jury at Cannes Film Festival do?

May 06, 2023

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival grabs the spotlight for several reasons: the scintillating red carpet looks, the sensational first-time directors, and the prestigious prize, Palme d'Or, among other reasons. An equally important aspect of this cinematic gala is the jury, which comprises artists from all over the world. But, which responsibility does the jury shoulder and what do they do? Let's find out.

This is what the jury is responsible for

Per Cannes Guide, "Prior to the beginning of each event, the Festival de Cannes board of directors appoints four juries who will hold sole responsibility for selecting films from the festival crop which will receive the blessing of a Cannes award." "Jurors are chosen from all walks of the international film industry, based on their body of work and respect from their peers."

Who is serving on the jury this year?

This year, the jury will be headed by Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Ostlund. He's reportedly the first Swedish jury head in 50 years. Hollywood actors Brie Larson and Paul Dano, Moroccan director and actor Maryam Touzani, British-Zambian screenwriter-director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author-director Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director-screenwriter Damián Szifrón, French director Julia Ducournau, French actor Denis Ménochet will also be serving on the jury.

These films are competing for the main prize

The aforementioned people will decide which film is worthy of the Palme d'Or. This year, 21 movies are competing for the prize in the Competition section. Some of these are A Brighter Tomorrow, The Old Oak, Kidnapped, Last Summer, Perfect Days, Black Files, Asteroid City, May December, La Chimera, and Monster, among others. Last year, Ducournau's Titane won this honor.

Which Indian celebrities have been Cannes jurors?

Last year, Deepika Padukone made India proud when she made it to the Cannes jury. Apart from her, other Indians who raised the bar high with similar achievements are actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (in 2003), director Nandita Das (in 2005), veteran actor Sharmila Tagore (in 2009), actor Vidya Balan (in 2013), and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (in 2010). Read more on the topic here.

Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' will be screened

This year, the biggest names of world cinema will gather under one roof for the Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to May 27. Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, has been chosen for the Midnight Screening. Some other movies that will premiere are Along Came Love, Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe, and Close Your Eyes, among others.