Who was Sonia Pizarro? Reality-TV star who died at 60

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 05, 2023, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Sonia Pizarro was 60 years old at the time of her death

Popular reality television star Sonia Pizarro, breathed her last on Thursday (May 4), said media reports. She was 60 years old at the time of her death. Although the official cause of death is not known at the moment, reports are suggestive that it may be due to the multiple health issues she was suffering from. Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Pizarro.

She passed away in her sleep

Her death was confirmed by the late star's niece Lyndah Pizarro. While talking to TMZ, her niece said that Pizarro passed away in her sleep while she was at her Arizona residence, on May 4. She, however, didn't reveal the cause of death. Pizarro is survived by her three children - Ruby, Robert, and Froylan Jr. She is also survived by her three grandchildren.

Pizarro rose to popularity with 'Operation Repo'

The late reality TV star rose to fame in the early 2000s after she appeared in the show Operation Repo which was first aired in the year 2007. It also features Matt Buruch, Lou Pizarro, and others. Her role brought her real fame after which she went on to act in several other film projects such as Followed and Repo Chik.

Pizarro was married to 'Operation Repo' co-star

The 60-year-old actor was earlier married to Froylan Tercero, who was also seen in Operation Repo. However, their marriage didn't last long as they parted ways later. Speaking to TMZ on Pizarro's death, Tercero said, "She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach."

Fans paid tribute to Pizarro

Pizarro reportedly suffered a stroke in the year 2018, after which she was hospitalized. The stroke caused her basic motor function disability which impacted her speech. Meanwhile, fans of the actor poured their tribute on social media after the news of her death was confirmed. "May she rest in peace. I enjoyed watching her on the show," wrote a fan.