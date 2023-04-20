Entertainment

Pamela Chopra cremation details: YRF shares statement

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023, 01:05 pm 1 min read

YRF shared statement after Pamela Chopra's death

Pamela Chopra, the wife of the late Yash Chopra and the mother of Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra passed away in the wee hours on Thursday. As the news broke, fans and well-wishers are taking to social media to express their prayers. Now, YRF has shared an official statement on its social media. Chopra was a pillar of the production company.

Last rites were completed in Mumbai this morning

The note informed that the 74-year-old Chopra passed away in the morning and her last rites were completed in Mumbai at 11:00am. The house thanked fans for their prayers and requested to respect the family's privacy and moment of grief. From being a playback singer to costume designer to screenwriting to producing films, Chopra donned many hats. Bollywood's Pam Aunty has done et al.

