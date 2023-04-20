Entertainment

Tracing Pamela Chopra's playback singing journey: 5 unmissable numbers

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023, 03:24 pm 3 min read

Pamela Chopra has been a silent, resilient base for Yash Raj Films. The wife of the late Yash Chopra was not at the forefront of things but is one of the reasons behind YRF's humongous success. Pamela was a Jill of many trades—playback singing, costume designing, screenwriting, and producing. On her death day, we look back at her illustrious playback career.

'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' ('Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 1995)

This is perhaps the most famous track sung by Pamela. The film is considered monumental in Hindi cinema and this track oozes out the exact emotions to the target group of this film—NRIs. The film's tune has a rooted North Indian Punjabi vibe and Pamela's melodious voice compliments it very well. Anand Bakshi's lyrics make it more heartfelt.

'Khud Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha' ('Silsila,' 1981)

Silsila was a major breakthrough in India as Yash brought the famous trio Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha on screen together. The soundtrack has some gems that still top our playlists. This particular song by Pamela showcases the underrated singer she is. The intricate modulations make it more endearing and do justice to Nida Fazli's beautiful words.

'Surkh Jode Ki Yeh Jagmagahat' ('Kabhi Kabhie,' 1976)

Kabhi Kabhie is a special film for Pamela in many ways. Not only did this mark her playback debut in Hindi films, but she also debuted as a writer. The film's story was appreciated by critics back then. This song might not be her best but it showed the sparks of an adept singer. Sahir Ludhianvi and Khayyam's music makes it an underrated gem.

'Solah Button' ('Darr,' 1993)

Yash had established himself as a romantic director. He thought of breaking his image with this psychological thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol﻿. Pamela sang this song with two quintessential stars—Lata Mangeshkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy. This song had a peppy Punjabi beat and Pamela complimented both the stalwarts really well. The music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

'Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi' ('Chandni,' 1989)

Chandni was a landmark film in Sridevi's career. This might not be the most listened-to song from the film's album but this particular song adds the much-needed extra edge to the song. Shiv-Hari helmed the music and the short interlude of sitar and table jugalbandi makes it a very good composition. Also, the OG, Sridevi's performance in this song was loved by many.