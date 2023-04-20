Entertainment

Mumbai: Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of kidnapping event organizer

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 20, 2023, 03:18 pm 2 min read

An event organizer has accused Yo Yo Honey Singh of 'kidnapping' him

Hindi-Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is looking at legal woes. On Thursday (April 20), Vivek Raman, reportedly an event organizer, filed a written complaint against Singh and his close associates at the BKC Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has alleged that Singh and others "kidnapped" him, kept him "captive," and "assaulted" him. Singh's team is yet to respond on the matter.

The case has been registered at the BKC Police Station

The details of the case were broken by ANI on Thursday. It tweeted, "A person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him."

Raman had reportedly canceled a music event which angered Singh

Per The Indian Express, the police are investigating the matter and haven't filed an FIR. The complainant, whose full name is reportedly Vivek Ravi Raman, is the owner of Festivina Music Festival and had organized an event called "Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 by Festivina" on April 15. Owing to monetary tussles with the ticket-selling partner, he canceled the event, which subsequently angered Singh.

Raman has blamed the singer and his crew members

Raman reportedly said in his complaint, "I was physically assaulted, kidnapped, and intimidated by Yo Yo Honey Singh and his crew members." "I was kidnapped and taken by a white Fortuner car from MMRDA, BKC to JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai by the said persons and physically assaulted by fists, blows, and kicking, and badly hurt at JW Marriott, Sahar, and Mumbai."

The police are verifying Raman's allegations

Raman further added that he was "illegally restrained by JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, for payment of bills for 2 days." He subsequently got in touch with the concerned vendors and proceeded with the music event. "We have just received the complaint and are verifying the allegations made in it. No FIR has been registered against anyone yet," a police officer told the media.