Yash-Pamela's love story was straight out of a film

While Yash Chopra died in 2012, Pamela Chopra passed away in Mumbai on April 20

Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday (April 20), at the age of 74. Yash and Pamela were one of the most iconic couples in the Hindi film industry. Theirs was a union of 42 long years together before Yash passed away in 2012. The couple got married in 1970 and their love story was nothing short of a Bollywood film.

They first met at a cricket match

In an old interview with Rediff, Pamela recalled her first meeting with Yash Chopra. She told that the two had first met at a cricket match in Delhi. "Yash was seated just a few rows in front of us. My cousins pointed him out to me. Yash turned around and saw us," she said adding that they didn't "meet or talk to each other."

When they talked at a 'sangeet' ceremony

Though Pamela and Yash had seen each other at the cricket match, their first proper face-to-face meeting was held in Mumbai, at a sangeet ceremony. Pamela, a cousin of Simi Garewal was invited to attend Yash's niece's sangeet ceremony along with the Garewal family. "I was singing. He came up to me and complimented me on my singing. That was it," said Pamela.

Their alliance was proposed by a common family friend

Soon, a common family friend of Yash and Pamela's families proposed a marriage alliance between the two. When Yash visited Delhi for an audition, they officially met for marriage. However, in the first meeting, they realized that they didn't like each other much. As luck had it, they met again at an event, not for marriage, but clicked this time.

The duo got married in 1970

Life after their marriage in 1970 hadn't changed for Pamela. But she also realized that she needed to involve herself in his work if she wanted more of his time, given his busy work schedule. "Slowly, he started involving me," Pamela said. Their eldest son, Aditya Chopra was born in 1971, and the younger one, Uday Chopra was born in 1973.