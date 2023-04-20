Entertainment

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra dies at 85

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 20, 2023, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Writer-singer-producer Pamela Chopra breathed her last at 85

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife-producer-singer Pamela Chopra has passed away at 85. The multi-hyphenate personality breathed her last on Thursday morning (April 20), said reports. Most recently, Pamela appeared on Netflix's documentary on the Yash Raj Films's legacy and history, The Romantics. More details about the cause of her death are yet to arrive. May she rest in peace.

She was hospitalized for a while now

According to reports, the Kabhi Kabhie (1976) writer was hospitalized at a Mumbai facility for the last 15 days or so. She had reportedly contracted pneumonia. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai said, "She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia." Notably, Yash breathed his last in 2012.

Pamela was truly Yash's guiding light, pillar of support

Mother to YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra, Pamela was the guiding light for Yash. She not only wrote stories for the romance director but also looked after the production, music, costume design, and casting, among other things. Much of what Yash materialized on the screens came from Pamela's mind, as referred to in The Romantics.

She lent her voice to various hit Hindi films

Pamela famously lent her voice to Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi song from the hit 1989 film Chandni. Later, she went on to share singing credits for a song in son Aditya's debut direction, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The track was Ghar Aaja Pardesi where she sang alongside Manpreet Kaur. Her other singing credits include Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat (Aaina).

Fans took to social media to mourn the loss

As soon as the news broke out, lovers of Hindi cinema and fans expressed their condolences on social media. One user tweeted a picture of Pamela with Yash that was used in the opening credits of the YRF classic, Dil To Pagal Hai. Notably, the real-life couple was seen sharing the screen for a little while in the Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit starrer.