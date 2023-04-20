Entertainment

Why did Frank Ocean cancel his Coachella concert? Read reason

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 20, 2023, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Singer Frank Ocean was slated to perform at the Coachella Music Festival 2023, to be held over the weekend. Ahead of his second performance at the festival this year, the singer canceled it. Since the time news of his performance's cancellation was reportedly confirmed, it left his fans disappointed. Continue reading to know the reason behind his cancellation.

Why does this story matter?

Ocean performed last week at Coachella. He was to perform again this weekend, however, it has now been canceled. It is after six years that Ocean performed live, which is why, the cancellation of his second concert has left all his fans disappointed.

The singer is popular for songs such as Novacane, Thinking Bout You, Slide, Pyramids, and many more.

The reason behind the cancellation

According to a report on Rolling Stone, Ocean's concert was called off on Wednesday night, following a medical situation. Per the report, his representative informed that the singer suffered a leg injury during his performance at the festival last week. Following two fractures and a sprain in the leg, Ocean has been advised not to perform by medical experts.

Blink-182 to headline at Ocean's spot

Ocean's April 16 concert was the first time in six years since he performed live. He was to headline the festival in 2020 but it was canceled due to the pandemic. It was then rescheduled for Coachella 2023. Meanwhile, another report by Variety suggests that instead of Ocean, popular music band Blink-182 will be headlining the act at the festival.

Ocean was to perform on a custom-built ice rink

Per reports, a custom-built ice rink was made for Ocean's performance. He was supposed to perform along with 100 skaters. However, the stage was dismantled after it was found out that the singer's injuries will not let him perform safely at the rink. Former ice hockey players and brothers, Chris and Dan Powers, were slated to perform and had rehearsed for a month, reportedly.