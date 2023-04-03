Entertainment

Billboard 200: Highest-ranking K-pop albums by solo artists

From Jimin to Suga, check out the highest-ranking K-pop albums by soloists in Billboard 200 history

With perfectly synchronized choreography, intense beats, and vibrant backgrounds, K-pop music is ruling the world. On Sunday, BTS member Jimin scripted history by securing the No. 2 position on Billboard 200 for his debut solo album FACE. He became the first-ever Korean soloist to reach the No. 2 spot. Following his achievement, we gather the highest-charting albums by Korean solo artists on Billboard 200.

Jimin: No. 2 position for 'FACE'

On Sunday, BTS member Jimin reached the No. 2 position on the coveted Billboard 200 chart. Notably, over 1.6M units were sold in its first week, which eventually led the album to become the highest-charting release in US history on the Billboard 200 by any South Korean solo musician. FACE—released on March 24—has a total of six tracks.

RM: No. 3 position for 'Indigo'

BTS member RM's debut studio album Indigo was released on December 2, 2022, which marked the rapper's first full-length album since Mono—released in 2018. Indigo was officially announced as the highest-charting album by a K-pop soloist in Billboard 200 history. It reached the No. 3 position and RM became the first-ever BTS member to enter the top 10 of the aforementioned reputed music chart.

Nayeon: No. 7 position for 'IM NAYEON'

Member of TWICE, Nayeon debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 for her solo effort IM NAYEON, released on June 24, 2022. With this, she became the first-ever K-pop soloist to enter the Top 10 of the US album music chart. Notably, a total of 57,000 units were sold, which marked the largest for the then week for any album by a woman.

Suga: No. 11 position for 'D-2'

In June 2020, BTS's Suga's solo mixtape D-2 set a new record on Billboard 200. At that time, Suga debuted at No. 11 on the prestigious Billboard 200 for the week ending June 6. Under his rapper name Agust D, the singer-rapper released the mixtape D-2—with a total of 10 tracks—on May 22, 2020, along with a music video of the title track Daechwita.

Why is Billboard 200 important?

The Billboard 200 charts the 200 most popular music albums and EPs (Extended Play) in the United States and Billboard magazine publishes the report every week. Through this chart, the audiences get to know about the popularity of an artist or groups of artists. BTS's Jimin achieved the second position on Sunday and he is just behind Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time.